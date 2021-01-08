Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Great Wall of China damaged ‘beyond repair’ by two trying to build a shortcut

Meet Keshav Banerjee, the man who discovered MS Dhoni, brain behind CSK skipper’s success, he lives in…

Vicky Kaushal reveals what would it take for him and Katrina Kaif to do a film together: 'Ghar aake conflict ho jaaega'

Teachers' Day 2023: 7 best on-screen portrayals of mentors in Bollywood

Richest cricketers of Pakistan

Popular Bollywood actors with Pakistan connection

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals what would it take for him and Katrina Kaif to do a film together: 'Ghar aake conflict ho jaaega'

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 4000 crore at box office; its not Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Nayanthara

Step inside Hema Malini's Mumbai home with antique living area, dance hall, portraits of Dharmendra, Esha Deol, Ahana

HomeGaming

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India update: Professional gamers reportedly not happy with FAU-G

PUBG Mobile India has been banned in the country since September 2020 and many professional gamers are not happy with the look and make of FAU-G.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 06:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Government of India in September 2020 after tensions between India and China escalated following the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh. PUBG Mobile, along with 118 Chinese apps were banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. PUBG Mobile India has been trying to comeback in the country and in November 2020, they launched a series of teasers around Diwali which said they were planning to comeback during the New Year time. However, all their efforts went in vain as the Government of India flatly refused to give PUBG Mobile India special preference to make a launch. All this has resulted in PUBG Mobile India potentially relaunching around March 2021.

To compound the matters of PUBG Mobile India, FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) announced that they would officially launch on January 26 after over one million pre-registers in less than 24 hours on just the opening day when the link was launched. The launch of FAU-G threatens to eat away at the gaming market and some gamers might switch over to FAU-G after having had the experience of playing PUBG Mobile India.

Are gamers happy?

However, some gamers are not happy about FAU-G. In an interaction with InsideSport, many gamers have expressed their doubt as to whether FAU-G can reach competitive levels. The action mode of FAU-G is in stark contrast to the battle royale mode of PUBG Mobile and this might put off some gamers. This mode of the game is what is making many gamers cynical about whether a story mode or an action mode can make gamers competitive.

Many gamers are stating that since this is a Make in India product, they will play it for fun and for patriotism. The fact that a majority of the successful games in the world are in Multiplayer Online Battle Arenas and FAU-G is just a plain action game, this might be off-putting to some gamers who are already exposed to the technicalities might not latch on to FAU-G. The 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

National Nutrition Week 2023: Understanding the importance of good fats in your diet

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro station gates to remain shut for sometime from September 8-10, check details

Chinese President Xi Jinping not coming to Delhi for G20 Summit, Premier Li Qiang to visit instead

Paresh Rawal opens up on less screen time in Dream Girl 2: 'The issue is you don’t get good scripts...'

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal seeks divine blessings at Bageshwar Dham after Asia Cup 2023 snub

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE