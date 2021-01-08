PUBG Mobile India update: Professional gamers reportedly not happy with FAU-G

PUBG Mobile India has been banned in the country since September 2020 and many professional gamers are not happy with the look and make of FAU-G.

PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Government of India in September 2020 after tensions between India and China escalated following the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh. PUBG Mobile, along with 118 Chinese apps were banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. PUBG Mobile India has been trying to comeback in the country and in November 2020, they launched a series of teasers around Diwali which said they were planning to comeback during the New Year time. However, all their efforts went in vain as the Government of India flatly refused to give PUBG Mobile India special preference to make a launch. All this has resulted in PUBG Mobile India potentially relaunching around March 2021.

To compound the matters of PUBG Mobile India, FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) announced that they would officially launch on January 26 after over one million pre-registers in less than 24 hours on just the opening day when the link was launched. The launch of FAU-G threatens to eat away at the gaming market and some gamers might switch over to FAU-G after having had the experience of playing PUBG Mobile India.

Are gamers happy?

However, some gamers are not happy about FAU-G. In an interaction with InsideSport, many gamers have expressed their doubt as to whether FAU-G can reach competitive levels. The action mode of FAU-G is in stark contrast to the battle royale mode of PUBG Mobile and this might put off some gamers. This mode of the game is what is making many gamers cynical about whether a story mode or an action mode can make gamers competitive.

Many gamers are stating that since this is a Make in India product, they will play it for fun and for patriotism. The fact that a majority of the successful games in the world are in Multiplayer Online Battle Arenas and FAU-G is just a plain action game, this might be off-putting to some gamers who are already exposed to the technicalities might not latch on to FAU-G. The