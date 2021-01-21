PUBG Mobile India update: Banned version of game can still be played, THESE are loopholes

PUBG Mobile India continues to undergo a roller-coaster of developments. Recently, Krafton Inc had posted a job opening for an eSports consultant role but had to withdraw it in a few hours. The move raised more doubts about whether PUBG Mobile India can legally come back to the country from their potential relaunch date of March 2021. There is still no update on whether the Government of India will lift the ban and whether there has been a meeting between Krafton and the Government of India. PUBG Mobile India and 118 Chinese apps were banned in September 2020 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000. However, the enforcement of the ban has not been total and there are loopholes through which the banned version of PUBG Mobile India can be played.

Earlier, it was explained that PUBG Mobile India can be played by smartly using VPN to bypass the location geo-blocking and the game can be played. Now, there are some loopholes that have come out in the open if gamers want to play PUBG Mobile India. According to InsideSport, any APK Download link for PUBG Mobile Global, which is the Korean version is safe and can be downloaded to play. Playing the PUBG Global edition in India is not illegal after the Government of India made it clear that access to PUBG in India was 'NOT illegal'. However, it must be warned. Any APK Download link that has continuous redirects is a scam and will harm your mobile.

Another issue for playing PUBG Mobile global is that if your ISP has not blocked access or your service provider has not blocked access, then one can play PUBG Mobile Korea. Otherwise, the only way to bypass the ban and play PUBG Mobile India is by setting a different location via any VPN app and then playing PUBG Mobile India on your phone.

PUBG Mobile India's slight ray of hope

The access to VPN might give gamers breathing space to play PUBG Mobile India as the ban enforced by the Government of India is not too tight. However, legally, if PUBG Mobile India wants to come back to the country, then it faces an uphill task. PUBG Mobile India will need the situation between the Government of India and China to improve to ensure that the game comes back to India.

Recently, PUBG Mobile global released a 1.2 version which has several runes and features which has made gamers envious. However, this cannot be accessed in India unless one plays PUBG Mobile global. Until the ban is not lifted, gamers will have to use VPN and trust on some APK downloads to ensure they can play the global version without hassles.