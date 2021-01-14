PUBG Mobile India update: Relaunch of game between January 15 to 19? Here are full details

PUBG Mobile India has once again released a trailer talking about a potential relaunch. Ina video apparently on Youtube, it has said that PUBG Mobile India could launch anytime between January 15 and January 19. The post of the video said, "The teaser will contain a few of the biggest PUBG Content Creators of India." In a Twitter post by Maxtern, who is described on his Twitter bio as experienced at Casting PUBG, COD, and Free Fire, has pinned a tweet stating that a deadly announcement will be made between January 15th to January 19th. If the announcement is false, he will delete his Twitter handle. Although there has been no mention of a relaunch, the trailer on Youtube and the announcement by Maxtern raises a couple of questions.

With FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) all set to launch by January 26, the desperation of PUBG Mobile India might seem relevant considering that they will lose plenty of ground in the gaming market once FAU-G is launched. However, the claims in the Youtube video and the claim by the Twitter account of Maxtern is dubious for one main reason. PUBG Corporation and the Government of India has not yet made any official statement on the relaunch of the game in India. Recently, in an RTI query, the Government stated that access to PUBG in India was not deemed illegal but it does not indicate that a relaunch is on the cards. In a previous RTI query, it has stated that there is no preferential treatment given to PUBG Mobile and that the ban just cannot be lifted like that.

Status of PUBG Mobile India?

There are many industry insiders who are claiming that PUBG Mobile India might try for a relaunch around March 2021. With the Government of India not issuing a formal statement, all news of a relaunch in the next couple of days is fake. PUBG Mobile India can only come back to the country if MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) lifts the ban on PUBG Mobile India and 118 Chinese apps. The ban took place in September 2020 under section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000.

The lifting of the ban will depend on whether the situation between the governments of India and China improve. But, gamers are advised to not fall prey to fake news and only wait for an official update from either the Government of India or PUBG Corporation. Until then, gamers in India cannot access any APK download of PUBG Global or Korean scrims as it could land them and their intermediaries in trouble with the Government of India.