PUBG Mobile India update: New teaser in mid-January? Relaunch momentum once again picks up

PUBG Mobile India is in a desperate situation after it was banned in the country in September 2020 by the government. With the official launch of its rival FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) on January 26, PUBG Mobile India is on the backfoot and they could face severe erosion of their fan base if they are not launched back in the country soon. With FAU-G having plenty of momentum, PUBG Mobile India is doing it's best to stay in the news and ensure they do not stumble. Now, new reports are emerging that PUBG Mobile India is all set to launch a new teaser campaign in the coming days.

According to a report by InsideSport, PUBG Mobile India is all set to release a new teaser by mid-January. According to a Youtube video, the teaser is expected to be released around January 15 to January 19. The video goes on to say, "The teaser will contain few of the biggest PUBG Content Creators of India." Does this indicate that the relaunch has once again started gaining in momentum?

Nothing official yet

There has been no official word from the Government of India or PUBG Corporation about the relaunch of the game. The government has flatly refused to give permission for the relaunch to PUBG Mobile India and they stated in an RTI query that PUBG Mobile India will not get special preference despite its popularity as it is a blanket ban.

On the other hand, Krafton Inc, the parent company of PUBG Mobile India, has gone ahead and hired some new people as they look to get the game back in India by March 2021. However, that date depends on the relations between India and China, which is still simmering from the Galwan Valley incident in Ladakh in 2020.

FAU-G is based on the real life incident in the Galwan Valley and their game mode will be episodic and filled with action, unlike PUBG Mobile India that is based on a battle royale situation.