PUBG Mobile India update: These action games, less than 200 MB on the mobile, will make any gamer happy

PUBG Mobile India has been banned by the Government of India ever since September 2020 on national security grounds. The ban on PUBG Mobile India has made many gamers disappointed and there seems to be no end to the deadlock regarding the return of PUBG Mobile India. The Government of India has flatly refused to meet PUBG Corporation and Krafton in order to relaunch the game. The developments mean that PUBG Mobile India will not launch before March 2021 and that is also dependant on whether the situation between the Government of India and China also improves. Amidst all this, PUBG Mobile India's rival FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) are all set to be launched on January 26.

So, for gamers who are addicted to PUBG Mobile India, what next? FAU-G might not make it so appealing for gamers as this will be an episodic game and not the battle royale mode for which PUBG Mobile was famous. However, here are five games which might make many people happy and could be a potential replacement for PUBG Mobile in the country. The extra benefit of these games is that it will not take up any space on your mobile as they will be less than 200 MB. So gamers, here are your potential games which will help you ease the pain of the ban on PUBG Mobile India.

Commando Sniper shooter, Garena Free Fire

According to one report by Android Authority, they have released a list of games which are low on space and can give you the excitement that one feels while playing PUBG Mobile India. Ailment and Endurance is a mix of a shooter and a dungeon crawler game in which guys shoot the bad people and steal the loot. The size of the game is just 76 MB. There is also AirAttack 2 - WW2 Airplanes Shooter which is just 12 MB but some in-app purchases might cost in the ragne of Rs 30 to Rs 60.

There is also Call of Duty which is just 88 MB and there are enough game modes to keep the gamer interested. This is almost on par with PUBG Mobile. There is also Commando Sniper which will is an extension of Sniper 3D mobile. The graphics in Sniper 3D and in Commando Sniper are excellent and it gives you the feel of a battle royale mode.

There is also another game called Critical Opps that has been dubbed as one of the best action games in 2020 by many game reviewers. The size is just 76 MB and it will not require much to ensure that your mobile is safe when playing the game. Then, there is Garena Free Fire, a game that is creating massive waves in the world with its graphics and action. The size is just 46 MB and it will give you a fantastic feel of the game