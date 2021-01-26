PUBG Mobile India rival FAU-G launched: Here's the tips and trick to win the game

FAU-G, which was launched on Republic Day (January 26), is available for downaload on the Google Play store.

After the Chinese app ban in India Fearless United Guards (FAU-G) has emerged as an alternative for all PUBG lovers in India. The game, which was launched on Republic Day (January 26), is available for download on the Google Play store. Gamers can download the game on an Android smartphone now.

The game has already gained a massive fan following as it has been rated with 4.6 stars on the Play store. FAU-G is available for Android users only. Whereas iPhone users will need to wait to get access to this action play.

Geeks and Gamers must have already downloaded and started playing the game on their devices, while some may still struggle to cross-level one, while there might be few who are facing difficulties.

To make your gaming experience easy, here's a complete guide on how to start with FAU-G mobile game.

How to download FAU-G?

Having a stable internet connection and an Android smartphone is required to install the game. You need to first visit the Google Play store and search the four-lettered word in the search bar, where you may be able to see the official game right at the top along with some fake ones in the list.

NOTE: Before downloading the game make sure to check developer details and star rating. The FAU-G game has been developed by a Bengaluru situated company named 'nCoreGames'.

How to get started with playing FAU-G

Just after installing the app when you open it for the first time on your mobile device, it may take some time to reach the server. Once the application is connected with the server, the FAU-G trailer will be automatically played, you will have an option on the left side of the screen to skip it.

The game will appear on the mobile screen and with a single click on the play button will redirect you to enter the main game. The game will begin with a training round where functions will be explained in the tutorial.

How to play FAU-G

Access to FAU-G is similar to any other action game. The game features the Galwan valley episode that occurred between the Indian and Chinese forces at the border in 2020.

While playing the game all you need to do is keep running with the controls given and defeat the Chinese army moving ahead. You will find a controller on the left side of the screen that can be used to move in all directions. The Jumping and Climbing option will not be accessible initially.

When any Chinese army soldier approaches your way, you will need to fight with him continuously tapping the fist icon. Whereas, the shield icon on the right side of the screen will help you to sustain longer health in the game. The screen will also display the game soldiers' health, time remaining, and level. The episode comprises four levels.

Tips to win the game

First of all, you will need to be strategic. The closer you get to the end line the more complicated the game gets. Gamers will be filled with so much thrill during the game. There will be more than five Chinese fighters at a time and you will need to defeat everyone coming your way to move ahead in that level.

Tip 1- Pay close attention to your health in the game.

Tip 2- Know your surroundings, be acquainted with the roads and bunkers.

Tip 3. Before attacking the opponent, first, check the distance

Tip 4- Once to know the distance get prepared with the weapons in your hand.

Tip 5- Do not use weapons against an unarmed soldier. use the weapon only when the opponent has it too.

Tip 6- Use fist when not using the weapon

Tip 7- Be alert and attentive to opponents attacking from the back. whenever the Chinese army is near you keep tapping on the fist icon on the left side.

Tip 8- Keep a regular track of bonfires around you as they can be used at any point to recover health.

Tip 9- Maintain a regular check on time and health.

Tip 10- Every day you keep getting better at the game