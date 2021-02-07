PUBG Mobile India rival FAU-G now globally available on Google Play Store

The Indian alternative for PUBG - FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards - has now released globally after the online multiplayer action game's launch in India on 26 January 2021.

The announcement was made by the game's developer nCore Games on Twitter where they wrote, "FAU-G goes global #1 Free game FAU-G, proudly made in India, is now available worldwide".

Now gamers outside India would also be able to download the app through Google Play Store on their Android smartphones. The game has not yet released for iOS and there's no information as to when it will be released for iPhone users.

FAU-G, right after the game launch in India, also announced that the game has become the top free game on Google Play. FAU-G reached five million downloads within 24 hours of its launch.

According to Mashable, the game has received mixed public reaction as many have criticized it for its basic storyline and features. There are some, however, who have welcomed the new Indian alternative to the banned PUB-G game in the country.

The FAU-G game launch announcement was made by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar along with a pre-register link and a new trailer for the game.