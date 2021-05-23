PUBG Mobile India release: Big trouble for Battlegrounds Mobile India, might get banned

In a major trouble for Battlegrounds Mobile India, Arunachal Pradesh Member of Legislative Assembly Ninong Ering demanded has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a ban on the upcoming claiming that Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is PUBG Mobile India's new avatar, is aimed at deceiving the Indian government and citizens. According to Ering, Battlegrounds Mobile India's developer Krafton was violating Indian laws.

It is to be noted that Krafton is yet to confirm thel aunch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India but the company recently opened pre-registrations for the game through Google Play store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India isactually a redux of PUBG Mobile India which was banned by Indian government in September 2020 due to privacy concerns. The ban prompted Krafton to develop a new game with several new features and a new name: Battleground Mobile India.

In his letter to PM Modi, Ering has claimed that Krafton India has employed workers from Tencent, a Chinese company which was the main investor of PUBG Mobile India. Ering also highlighted the fact that the terms and conditions of the Google Play Store listing of Battlegrounds Mobile India mention the term ‘PUBG Mobile’.

In a related development, Member of Parliament Abhishek Singhvi also claimed that Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release allows Tencent’s re-entry into the Indian gaming market, reported IGN India.