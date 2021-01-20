PUBG Mobile India launch update: March 2021 potential relaunch in trouble? Krafton Inc withdraws job offer from Linkedin

PUBG Mobile India has been banned by the Government of India ever since September 2020 following a 'digital surgical strike' on the game and 118 other Chinese apps. Since the ban, PUBG Mobile India has been trying to stay relevant with some teasers released during the period of Diwali. In that, it stated that it was making a comeback around the New Year period. There was tremendous enthusiasm from PUBG Mobile India gamers but sadly, it was a false dawn. In an RTI query, the Government of India bluntly stated that the game had not gotten permission to relaunch. PUBG Mobile India's troubles have only begun with the launch of FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) on January 26.

Since then, PUBG Mobile India has been eyeing a relaunch around March 2021. However, the potential relaunch for March 2021 is also reportedly in trouble. According to an Insidesport report, PUBG Mobile India's parent company Krafton Inc had posted a job opening in their headquarters in Bangalore. Krafton Inc posted a job opening on its LinkedIn profile for Senior Esports Consultant but within a few hours, that offer was withdrawn, raising doubts on whether PUBG Mobile India is making plans for a relaunch in March.

Other ways to play PUBG Mobile India

The total ban on PUBG Mobile India by the Government of India is not total. There are some versions of PUBG Mobile India that have been banned in the country. A gamer can try using VPN and then set a location other than India to play PUBG Mobile India. If they do not want to fall into trouble, they can always play the PUBG Mobile global version but they will have to start from scratch. The Government of India has categorically stated that access to PUBG Mobile India is 'not illegal'.

PUBG Mobile India has been taking steps to ensure that the game is launched back in India without any problems. PUBG Mobile India has registered on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs website but that has not been enough to lift the ban. The Government of India has said there will be no preferences given and that unless they decide to lift the blanket ban altogether, PUBG Mobile India will remain banned in the country.