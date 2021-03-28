PUBG Mobile India launch, PUBG Season 11, 11.1 patch notes, release date, new features - Latest updates

As lakhs of PUBG Mobile India fans in India are waiting for the relaunch of the hugely popular game in India, PUBG game developers have started testing the upcoming 11.1 Patch for PUBG Season 11. It is expected that the upcoming 11.1 would be released on April 3 after the conclusion of PUBG Season 10.

"Update 11.1 is now available on PC Test Servers! Paramo returns and there are big changes regarding seasons, so check out the patch notes for full details!," PUBG game developers took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce the development.

The 11.1 Patch will bring in several new features, including the ability of players to drop back into the highlands of Paramo. The new update will also have updated terrain and new game modes. The players will also get the option to try out new and updated weapons including Mini-14 and SCAR-L, reported InsideSport.

"Drop back into the highlands of Paramo with updated terrain and new game modes available. While there, you can try out the latest weapon balance updates that include damage increases for the Mini-14, VSS, and SCAR-L. You can also work on the 10 new Mastery Medals added to bling up your revamped PUBG ID. On larger maps, deploy the new Emergency Pickup to grab a quick transport over to the safe zone for you and your squad. 11.1 also features Kill feed updates, new ways to find and add friends, a new Match Log, and more," ” PUBG Corporation said its patch release note.

"Players use rank emblem rewards a lot, especially at high ranks and we’ve found most players tend to use the emblem from the most recent season, rather than older seasons. So, to better emphasize and represent your recent ranked achievements, ranked emblems and similar symbolic rewards will now only be available to use for the season in which you received the rewards. Ranked skin rewards are still permanent items available for use across any season. We have also made improvements to the quality of higher-ranked emblems and added ranked nameplates for additional prestige," added the note.

It is to be noted that PUBG Mobile India was banned by Indian government in September 2020 amid privacy concerns. Since then, several reports have claimed that the game would be launched in India in 2021 but the company is yet to make any official announcement in this regard.