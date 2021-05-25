PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version, APK download link, features - Latest updates

PUBG fans across the globe - here's a piece of good news for you. PUBG developers - Krafton - have updated the PUBG Mobile 1.4 global and a series of new content has been added to the extremely popular battle royale game. This certainly promises to be exciting. These updates include Titan Strikes game mode, the Coupe RB, and the OTS shooting mode. Gamers can now download the 1.4 version of PUBG Mobile using the APK files available on the game’s official website.

It may be recalled that the Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile India on September 2, 2020, due to data privacy concerns under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Therefore, this game is not available in the country at the moment.

There are two different APK files available on the game’s official website. One is small/compact version and the other one is the regular version.

For other users, an OBB file is not required to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update as the APK file alone is sufficient.

Follow the steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update:

Step 1: The PUBG gamers will have to download either of the two files from the links - Regular, Small/Compact version APK.

Step 2: Then they have to locate and install the APK files. Before doing so, they should enable the Install from Unknown Source option on their devices as well.

Step 3: The gamers then can open PUBG Mobile and log in to try out all the new features in the latest version.

However, if they find any error while installing the game, they can try re-downloading the file and follow the steps again.