PUBG Mobile India launch: Massive update as game can be played on Android through THIS link

PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Government of India in September 2020 and although the game teased a comeback around the New Year, the announcement that there was no special priority or permission given for a meeting with PUBG Corporation, the chances of PUBG Mobile India coming back in 2021 appeared doomed. Their potential relaunch in 2021 was however derailed permanently when the Government of India announced that many Chinese apps, including TikTok, were facing a permanent ban in June 2021. This announcement, in addition to the grand launch of FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) on January 26 meant that PUBG Mobile India's comeback was next to impossible.

However, in a new update provided by InsideSport, a new link has emerged where PUBG Mobile can be played in India without any hassles. The game can be downloaded from this link (https://web.gpubgm.com/m/Website/xiaobao/PUBGMOBILE_Global_1.2.0_uawebsite.apk). The file size is 613 MB. Through a VPN, this link allows you to play the Classic and TDM versions of PUBG Mobile. There is apparently no pop-up that shows restricted areas but that might not be the case for all users and all Android devices. However, this version of the game is banned in India and one might fall prey to a government penalty.

The other way to play PUBG Mobile is to go to the official website by using a VPN and change your designated region from India to a country where the game is not banned. On the official PUBG website, one can download the APK link which is 624 MB. The file can then be installed and the game can be played.

PUBG Mobile Lite update

It is to be noted that PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile. The game was developed for players with low-end devices. This hugely popular requires only 600 MB of storage space and 1 GB RAM. PUBG Mobile Lite developers often release updates in order to add new features to the game. The latest update 0.20.0 brought many new changes to PUBG Mobile Lite.

Notably, the Indian government has banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite and that's why Indian gamers should not download the game. If gamers want to download the game, they will have to visit the official PUBG Mobile website via VPN and then download the APK file in order to install the game. After installing the file, players can enjoy the updated version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their Android devices.