PUBG Mobile India launch date, PUBG: New State India release: Big updates you need to know

As lakhs of PUBG Mobile India fans in the country are waiting for the relaunch of the hugely popular mobile in India, several new reports have claimed that PUBG Mobile India would soon be launched in India as the government has recently given permission to relaunch PUBG Mobile India. It may be recalled that PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 due to privacy concerns.

Some reports claimed that PUBG Corp is gearing up to launch PUBG Mobile India in the next two months. The speculations grew stronger after PUBG Corporation also posted a new job listing on LinkedIn for the India subsidiary. The job opening is for n Investment and Strategy Analyst who will take care of mergers and acquisitions in the country. PUBG has now also posted another job posting on LinkedIn, a Product Manager in the country.

Notably, PUBG now has six job listings listed under PUBG Corporation, sending a strong message that PUBG Mobile India would soon be relaunched in India.

YouTuber GodNixon aka Luv Sharma recently claimed that Indian government has approved the launch of PUBG Mobile India. Recently, it was announced by Krafton Inc said that they are holding talks with Indian government regarding the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India.

Just a few days back Krafton also said PUBG Mobile India release will happen, and it’s very much on cards. Krafton is hopeful about PUBG’s comeback in India and working hard to release the Indian version of PUBG Mobile in the country. Krafton’s corporate development boss Sean Hyunil Sohn at a recent event said it’s working hard to make a comeback. PUBG Mobile India launch will happen.

Also read PUBG addict recreates scene from the game, shoots four family members dead

PUBG Mobile India was teased back in November during Diwali, but it has been repeatedly delayed due to issues with the Indian government. Banned amid the border tensions with China, the government is yet to grant permission to Krafton to release PUBG Mobile India in the country.

It seem that PUBG: New State India will also be launched in India in the coming days but this will happen only after the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India. It is to be noted that PUBG: New State will not be available in India once released globally.

Krafton recently said that they are not planning to launch New State in India yet. The registration for PUBG New State in India is also closed.