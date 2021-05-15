PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.21.0 update, APK download link - Here are all the latest updates

PUBG Mobile Lite, which is a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile, is also quite popular among the youth and is meant for players with low-end devices. The 0.21.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite was rolled out about a month ago and with this update, the fans of the battle royale can have a seamless experience.

Interested users can download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update on their devices from the Google Play Store. The users can also download the update via the APK file.

A step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.21.0 update using the APK file

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘APK Download’ option. The download process for the game’s APK file will start.

Step 3: Once the APK file is downloaded, locate and install it. Toggle on the “Install from Unknown Source” option.

Step 4: After the instalation of the game, open it and enjoy playing the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version on the devices.

It is to be noted that PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India and that's why Indian users are strictly advised not to download the game.

PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 due to data privacy concerns.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile India is all set to be relaunched in India in its new avatar - Battlegrounds Mobile India. The excitement among fans of the battle royale gamers is palpable and they are awaiting the exact launch date which could be anytime this month or next. Several reports surfaced claiming that the company is gearing up to launch the Battlegrounds Mobile India game in June.