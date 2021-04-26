PUBG Mobile India launch date, PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.21.0 update, APK download link - Latest updates

As lakhs of PUBG lovers in India are waiting for the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Mobile Lite developers recently released the latest iteration of the itle, i.e., the 0.21.0 version. The developers have optimized several things in the new update to ensure a seamless gaming experience for the PUBG Mobile Lite fans.

Interested users can download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update on their devices from he Google Play Store. The users can also download the update via the APK file.

A step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.21.0 update using the APK file

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘APK Download’ option. The download process for the game’s APK file will start.

Step 3: Once the APK file is downloaded, locate and install it. Toggle on the “Install from Unknown Source” option.

Step 4: After the instalation of the game, open it and enjoy playing the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version on the devices.

It is to be noted that PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India and tht's why Indian users are strictly advised not to download the game.

PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 due to data privacy concerns. While PUBG developers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India, speculations are rife that PUBG Mobile India would be relaunched soon. The possibilities of the game’s return have increased due to constant job listings by the company on LinkedIn.

AFK Gaming recently reported that Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Hyunil Sohn have been registered as the directors of PUBG India Pvt. Ltd. Hyunil Sohn is the Head Of Corporate Development at KRAFTON Inc.