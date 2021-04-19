PUBG Mobile India launch date, PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version, APK download link - Latest updates

As lakh of PUBG lovers in India are waiting for the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Mobile Lite developers recently released the latest iteration of hugely popular game, i.e., the 0.21.0 update.

The new version can be downloaded by the players from the Google Play Store. The players can also utilize the APK file present on the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Here's how to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update using the APK file

Step 1: Visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website here.

Step 2: Tap on the 'APK Download' option. The APK file for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update will soon be downloaded.

Step 3: Once the APK is downloaded, you will need to locate and install it. The player must enable the 'install from unknown source' option if they haven't done so previously.

Step 4: After the completion of the installation process, open PUBG Mobile Lite and enjoy playing the 0.21.0 version on their devices.

It is to be noted that PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 due to data privacy concerns. While PUBG developers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India, speculations are rife that PUBG Mobile India would be relaunched soon. The possibilities of the game’s return have increased due to constant job listings by the company on LinkedIn.

AFK Gaming recently reported that Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Hyunil Sohn have been registered as the directors of PUBG India Pvt. Ltd. Hyunil Sohn is the Head Of Corporate Development at KRAFTON Inc.