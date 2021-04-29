PUBG Mobile India launch date: Latest update every PUBG fan must know

As lakhs of PUBG lovers in India are waiting eagerly for the relainch of PUBG Mobile India, the PUBG Corporation has recently said that it will not allow Indian players to play PUBG in India with the Korean and Japanese versions.

It is to be noted that PUBG Mobile has different region-specific variants and PUBG Mobile Korea is seen by many as one of the most popular version of the game. But the PUBG developers has now announced that PUBG Kr in India can only be played till June 30.

The restrictions will stop the Indian players from playing the Korean version of the game, which is a must as PUBG is banned in India.

The recent restrictions by developers also hint that PUBG Mobile India could be launching soon. Recently, PUBG Corporation confirmed its plan to put up an Indian subsidiary and will launch PUBG Mobile India as soon as possible It is expected that the launch of PUBG Mobile India could happen in June. The game developers recently posted a new job listing on LinkedIn for the India subsidiary, an Investment and Strategy Analyst who will be responsible for mergers and acquisitions in the country.

Another job posting on LinkedIn, a Product Manager in the country, was also recently posted by PUBG. It is to be noted that PUBG currently has six job listings listed under PUBG Corporation.

It is to be noted that PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 due to data privacy concerns. While PUBG developers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India, speculations are rife that PUBG Mobile India would be relaunched soon. The possibilities of the game’s return have increased due to constant job listings by the company on LinkedIn.