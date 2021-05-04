PUBG Mobile India launch date, in-game changes, trailer, security - Latest updates you must know

PUBG Mobile India was banned by Indian government in September 2020 over privacy concerns and since then lakhs of PUBG lovers in India are eagery awaiting for the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India.

There is no denying the fact that the banning of PUBG Mobile India left its fans completely heartbroken. But the announcement of a fresh Indian version renewed their hopes and once the trailer was released and website was launched, it appeared that PUBG Mobile India would soon be launched in India.

But several months have passed since then and PUBG developers are yet to make any official announcement about the release date of PUBG Mobile India but some recent leaks once again rekindled the hope of relaunch of PUBG Mobile India.

Four things players should know about PUBG Mobile India

1. In-game changes

It was earlier reported that PUBG Mobile India would feature several changes, including improved in-game content to provide a better experience by keeping in mind the needs of Indian players.

2. Security and privacy

Days after PUBG was banned by Indian government, PUBG Corporation snapped its ties with Tencent Games for India-related operations. Krafton Inc then went ahead and sealed a deal with Azure, a cloud computing service created by Microsoft.

3. Trailer

In November 2020, PUBG developers had released the Indian version’s trailer featuring Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten. The trailer came with a coming soon message.

These clips were re-uploaded few days ago on PUBG Mobile India’s official YouTube channel but the clip was later deleted.

4. Rebranding leaks

Recently a creative poster was found on PUBG Mobile India’s website and the poster suggested that PUBG Mobile India may be renamed as “Battlegrounds Mobile India.”