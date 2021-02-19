PUBG Mobile India Launch date, 1.2 global version APK download link, new features - Latest updates

Tencent Games has rolled out PUBG Mobile 1.2 update for the global version of the game.

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version is available for download using the APK download link, according to a report by Insidesport.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update weighs 615MB on Android and 1.5GB on iOS, though it will be rolled out in a phased manner. Those who cannot wait for the update can download and install the latest PUBG Mobile 1.2 update for the global version via the APK file, BGR India reported.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version: How to download and install APK file

Step 1- To download the PUBG Mobile 1.2, first make sure there is enough space on your device.

Step 2- Enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option in the setting menu.

Step 3- To enable the option, go to Settings then Safety and Privacy then click on 'Allow Installation from Unknown Sources'.

Step 4- locate and install the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update.

Step 5- Open the game on your device and download the resource pack of your choice.

NOTE: Even while how to download guide is given here, PUBG Mobile and subsidiary games are banned by the Indian government, and users in India are advised not to download/install the game or any of its updates.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update 2021: Know the latest features

1. A new limited Runic Power Gameplay, which will allow players to choose their Rune energy type on Spawn Island will be available for players until March 7. It can be used to gain unique abilities during the gameplay.

2. New FAMAS gun has been added to the classic maps for the battle royale mode. The gun uses 5.56 ammo. This new update has kicked off the latest chapter of the game, Metro Royale Honor.

3. Basic performance improvements, security improvements

4. Sight model improvements, bugs improvement, skydiving, and landing action improvements, have been made in the latest updates.

Enjoy gaming!