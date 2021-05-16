PUBG Mobile India launch: Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration date REVEALED

In a good news for lakhs of fans of PUBG Mobile India or Battlegrounds Mobile India, the much-awaited game will be available for pre-registration from May 18. The registration will be for Android phone users.

According to Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton, those who pre-register can grab exclusive items and special rewards. Krafton said that the gamers will be allowed to use the exclusive items once the game becomes available for download. Since the PUBG Mobile India makers have decided to open pre-registration only for Android phones right now, it means that you will have to visit Google Play Store on your phone to register for the game. Krafton is yet to make any annoucement when the registrations will begin for iOS.

Krafton announced the registration date days after it officially confirmed that PUBG Mobile India would soon be launched in India. It is to be noted that with Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton has tried to give a new identity to the battle royale game which was banned by Indian government in September 2020 due to provacy concerns.

The battle royale game is expected to be similar to the original PUBG Mobile in most aspects. However, a little change here and there in the Indian version of the game can't be ruled out. Battlegrounds Mobile India shared a poster of the likely Ban Tai map location from Sanhok – one of the 4×4 maps available in-game. The map Sanhok was added to PUBG Mobile in September 2018 and is now set to be a part of Battlegrounds Mobile India.