Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration to begin TODAY: Things to know

The wait is finally over for PUBG Mobile India lovers. Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India are scheduled to begin today (May 18), going by an announcement made by Krafton. The pre-registration will start only for Android phone users on May 18. The company is yet to make an announcement regarding when the same will happen for iOS phone users. Though the firm has stated that the game would be free for both Android and iOS users.

The Indian version of the PUBG Mobile is set to be launched in its new avatar - Battlegrounds Mobile India -most likely in June and in order to generate hype among PUBG Mobile fans and players, Krafton has stated that it will be giving out special rewards to those who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

According to Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India will release will come loaded with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features. The new game will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues. The battle royale game is expected to be similar to the original PUBG Mobile in most aspects. However, a little change here and there in the Indian version of the game can't be ruled out. Battlegrounds Mobile India shared a poster of the likely Ban Tai map location from Sanhok – one of the 4×4 maps available in-game. The map Sanhok was added to PUBG Mobile in September 2018 and is now set to be a part of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

It may be recalled that the Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile India on September 2, 2020, due to data privacy concerns under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India - Things to keep in mind

The Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration link can go live at 12 pm on May 18. After the link is live, you will pre-register the game by visiting the Google Play Store. For this, you will get the game Pre-Register button on the Google Play Store.

Android phone users should look up Battlegrounds Mobile India by going on Google PlayStore.

Users then need to click on the "Pre-register" button.

The launch date of the game is yet to be announced, but according to reports, Battlegrounds Mobile India could launch on June 10. Most importantly, before its launch, there are many fake APK links available online. We recommend not to try to download the game by clicking on any link.