Battlegrounds Mobile India launch: Roster for Revenant Esports announced, check details here

As gaming enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile later this month, game streamers have begun preparing for the upcoming battle royale title and the new eSports tournaments that are expected to come with the new game.

Revenant Esports has now announced its Battlegrounds Mobile India roster, which consists of “athletes from the top four India teams that represented PUBG Mobile in the World League”. This includes Parichay ‘Paradox’ Bansal, Rishabh ‘Encore’ Katoch, Sujoy ‘AustinX’ Das, and Ankit ‘TopDawg’ Mehra.

“We have a solid vision and massive plans to play an instrumental part in the BGMI community. We aim to grow aggressively in the competitive esports and content with our brand-new roster. We will also focus on creating IPs via virtual & offline events,” Rohit N Jagasia, Founder & CEO of Revenant Esports said as quoted by The Indian Express.

“I think both AustinX and TopDawg are amazing additions to the roster. AustinX brings great experience as an assaulter which he even showcased in the World League and PMCO. Whereas TopDawg is an underdog who will be our trump card as he has the hunger to win,” Team captain Parichay Bansal said.

Revenant Esports was founded in 2020 and is a destination for casual, aspiring, pro gamers and content creators. The firm competes in the Call of Duty Mobile competitive scene and has set up a significant e-sports gaming and broadcasting infrastructure.

The pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android began on May 18. The pre-registration trailer for the same was released on May 18th, and it included famous PUBG Mobile figures Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan with Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was redesigned specifically for the Indian audience with an India-centric logo and tricolour hues.