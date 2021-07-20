Battlegrounds Mobile India news: Krafton gives BIG update for users facing issues after installing 1.5.0 version

After the developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) released version 1.5.0 update or the C1S1 update and gamers installing it, many players in India of the popular game are facing an issue. Among the issues that the players are facing are the unicorn-set outfits, a login reward, UC (in-game currency) purchases, and more.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India version 1.5.0 update has brought some new features and changes to the game. However, since the update, many players have complained about multiple bugs. Now, in their latest update about the same, the developers of the game, Krafton have acknowledged the issues and have said that they are working on fixing them.

In a statement, the company said, "Dear BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA fans, We have identified an issue of getting stuck in loading screen when wearing Unicorn set-outfits. (Enraged Unicorn Set, etc.) We apologize for the inconvenience; if you have Unicorn set-outfits, please refrain from equipping the outfit until the issue is solved."

The company also added, "We would like to inform you of the error some fans are reporting recently, where 'UC not being claimed intermittently after purchase'. We have identified that the error seldom occurs and investigating the cause. If you're experiencing the same error when purchasing UC, though it may be cumbersome, please contact Customer Service; we will help you. - Customer Service: Tap on the arrow at the bottom right corner of the lobby > SETTINGS > Basic > Customer Service."

Apart from this, Krafton has also listed all of the issues on its tracker including "Not able to claim intermittently rewards from Daily Special Bundle" and "Moving to a wrong page when using Supply Medal claimed from Advanced Supplies Crate."