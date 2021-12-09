Battlegrounds Mobile India Latest Update: Krafton sets THIS deadline for data transfer from PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Mobile India's Indianised version Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most popular games and is thoroughly enjoyed by the fans. The game was released earlier in July and gamers have been having a gala time playing it. Many fans also downloaded the game using APK, OBB links for Android devices as well.

Now, according to the latest update, Battlegrounds Mobile India is soon going to close down data transfers from PUBG Mobile so if you wish to transfer your data, now is the time to complete the process.

South Korea's gaming developer Krafton announced the same for players who had played Livik map in PUBG Mobile on Friday. Krafton clarified that it will shut down data transfers from PUBG Mobile after December 31, 2021.

Ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched in July 2021, the game has allowed users to transfer their data via Facebook and Twitter accounts that they used as a login for PUBG Mobile.

Krafton had announced the discontinuation of data transfer from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India on December 2. The post read, "In order to ensure a more smooth gameplay for players who had used PUBG Mobile Normdic Map: Livik ("Prior App") before, Battlegrounds Mobile India ("New App") will transfer some of the data from the Prior App account to the New App. Players have time until December 31 to import their PUBG Mobile data."

PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Government of India in September 2020 following an escalation of tensions between India and China over the Galwan Valley incident in Ladakh. PUBG Mobile India, along with 118 Chinese apps were banned by the government.