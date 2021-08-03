Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version launch date: Here's what PUBG Mobile India fans can expect

PUBG Mobile India's Indianised version Battlegrounds Mobile India was released earlier in July for Android users on the Google Play Store who have been thoroughly enjoying the game. However, a month after its official release, gamers are still waiting on an update about the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version's launch.

Notably, for Android users, the early access, beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India was made available even before its launch on July 2, however, the same has not yet been done for Apple device users.

Krafton, the game developer has also not made any new announcements regarding the launch date of BGMI for iOS on Apple devices.

Latest Update by Krafton

Even though Krafton, the game developer has not given a specific update about the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS users, the official FAQ section of the game does give some hints about the same.

One question that sticks out is, "Does Krafton have a release planning for the iOS version?"

In response to the question, Krafton has said that it will keep fans informed about further developments regarding the iOS version of the game. Krafton said, "New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news."

What alternatives do iOS users have now?

While you wait for the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, iPhone, iPad users can try their hands and combat skills on games such as Call of Duty: Mobile. If your preference is Battlegrounds Mobile India, then instead of switching your devices, you can take the emulator way on a PC and try the Android version of the game over there.

It is important to note that though an iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India is on its way, an official launch date for the same is yet to be disclosed.