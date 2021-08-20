Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS: Step-by-step guide to transfer data from PUBG Mobile India to BGMI

After a long wait, PUBG Mobile India's Indianised version Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was recently launched for iOS users on Apple's App Store. What's more, is that gamers can now also transfer their PUBG Mobile India account data to Battlegrounds Mobile India on iPhone.

It is important to note that data needs to be transferred from the PUBG Mobile India account right after the download of Battlegrounds Mobile India is downloaded. If it is done later, all data on the current BGMI will be lost.

The transfer window is open only for a limited amount of time, therefore, PUBG Mobile India accounts data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India should be done before the deadline expires.

Here's how you can transfer the PUBG Mobile India account to Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) iOS

Step 1: Make sure that your PUBG Mobile account is connected to either your Twitter or Facebook. Log in can be done only through these social media apps.

Also read Good news for PUBG Mobile India fans: Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release date LEAKED

Step 2: Download Battlegrounds Mobile India from Google Play Store or Apple's App Store on your device. Log in with your credentials and accept the terms and conditions.

Step 3: Here you will get an option as to whether you want to transfer your data from PUBG Mobile India to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 4: If you choose to carry out the data transfer process, press yes after which PUBG Mobile account transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India will get started.

Notably, the deadline for initiating PUBG Mobile India account transfer to BGMI iOS is December 31, 2021.