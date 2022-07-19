Search icon
PlayStation acquires Repeat.gg platform, continues esports expansion

The Repeat.gg acquisition follows Sony`s purchase of the prestigious esports tournament Evo in partnership with RTS last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation) is acquiring the popular tournament platform Repeat.gg. "Together with the talented Repeat.gg team, we`re excited to explore more ways for players to engage in competitive gaming and expand the breadth of our esports offerings," Sony Interactive Entertainment`s Steven Roberts was quoted by GamesIndustry.biz. "This is just the start of our journey and we look forward to sharing more updates with our community in the future," Roberts added.

For those who are unaware, Repeat.gg  has put on more than 1,00,000 tournaments with over 2.3 million participants, featuring popular games like Fortnite, League of Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone. Because of the acquisition, Repeat.gg will have access to "more resources, game titles and technology," the team said. And the platform will continue to support PC, mobile, and other consoles "alongside PlayStation".

The company also already hosts its own tournaments through the PlayStation Tournaments platform, and as Sony expands into live service games in a big way, it seems as if the company is looking to find more ways to bring players together for competitions.

(With inputs from IANS)

