Online gaming law to be introduced in THIS state soon, minister reveals plan

Online gaming related accidents are on a rise in the country and the Indian government has taken several steps to curb the rising incidents.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

The Indian government has banned several online games in the last couple of years due to rising incidents.

Over the years, the Indian government has introduced strict rules when it comes to online gaming. The government has also cracked down on online gaming companies that were not complying with the rules. Now Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has revealed that the state government is planning to bring a law to regulate online gaming. 

As per a report by ANI, Mishra said "We are going to bring an Act in Madhya Pradesh to regulate online gaming. The draft is ready and will be brought to the Cabinet for final approval."

As revealed by the minister, the state government is planning to form a regulatory body that will take care of online gaming. The statement from the minister follows incidents of children getting addicted to online gaming. The announcement was made after the alleged suicide of an 11-year-old boy while playing a game online. 

"We will be making amendments in the public gambling act and a law to regulate online gaming platforms will be introduced soon," Mishra pointed out. 

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the Madhya Pradesh government has revealed its plan to regulate online gaming in the state. The government in January this year made the announcement about bringing a law to regulate gaming applications on mobile phones.

