OneTo11 disrupting the blockchain-based gaming industry

The gaming industry is constantly evolving, with new ideas and innovation being incorporated frequently. With the emergence of blockchain gaming, many companies have invested in ventures to capitalize on the popularity and scope of the technology. We spoke to OneTo11 CMO Manasvi Singh to discuss the impact of blockchain technology has had on their company and India’s gaming sector.

OneTo11 is a fantasy sports application based in India, providing a platform for its users to make money by playing fantasy contests. “We do not only award the winners,” he says. “Every participant in the top 75% of contestants gets rewarded at the end of the contest. So, our distribution system is much more equitable and stable than any other gaming company on the planet.” He adds that this is a relatively new undertaking in the industry as most of their competitors only award the top half of the contestants.

According to the correspondent, OneTo11 is significantly impacting the players’ standings in the industry. “We have a very interactive and user-friendly application to make it easier for the user to access,” he says. “We do not believe in setting very high and often hard-to-achieve targets for the users, thus enabling them to consistently make money by spending time on the platform.” he adds. He says that this was not the norm before they got into the industry, earlier players had to pay for playing games, but OneTo11 changed it by using the Play-To-Earn model, so that gamers can consistently earn from their time & skill invested in the game.

The correspondent also informs us that OneTo11 has diversified the avenues for generating income on the platform. “Earning is not only limited to winning competitions. Players can get paid by making referrals, earning commissions by establishing affiliate networks, and playing other digital games offered by OneTo11. We are launching a NFT capable blockchain based RPG which will come with its own native token and NFT trading marketplace. We can confidently say that it can possibly push earnings of gamers into millions.

OneTo11 certainly set itself up well in the blockchain gaming industry. With the positive moves they are making, the only way is up for the establishment, and other firms should take note if they aim to grow to similar heights. Doing something different from your competitors is worth the risk.

-Brand Desk Content