FAU-G Update: Multiplayer to Battle Royale Mode - new game features fans should wait for

The Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) has been a so-far good replacement for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) as it has kept gamers and fans hooked. The new mobile action game by nCore Games has crossed the five million downloads mark on Google Play Store.

FAU-G, which was launched by Akshay Kumar on Republic Day (January 26) has already become one of the top free game on Google Play.

So with so much good happening with the game, FAU-G, which has a story mode with brawler-style gameplay and with no weapons, may see a few changes. The first storyline of the game is based in Ladakh' Galwan Valley - the site where a fierce standoff took place last year between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

However, with many players and reviews comparing FAU-G with battle royale aspects of PUBG Mobile India and other advanced features, nCore Games has teased that soon players can expect these four new features.

Battle Royale Mode:

This feature could put the FAU-G vs PUBG comparisons to rest, as nCore Games co-founder and CEO, Vishal Gondal has clarified that the game is not a clone of PUBG. However, FAU-G will feature a battle royale mode in the future.

"The story mode will be the first one. And then we are hoping that over the period of six to eight months intermediately we will be launching more features and updates," Vishal Gondal had told IGN India.

A battle royale mode is an online multiplayer video game genre that is a mix of survival, exploration and scavenging with last-man-standing gameplay.

Battle royale games like PUBG and Fortnite involve hundreds of players and they can also play in teams. The game starts with players having minimal types of equipment and then they must eliminate others while avoiding being trapped outside of a shrinking safe area. They should make sure to be the last player or team alive to win.

Guns:

While currently, because of the storyline and its reason is related to the true incidents, FAU-G does not have weapons. The game does not have any guns due to the India-China agreement regarding no guns in Galwan Valley.

However, nCore Games could soon add weapons to the game. However, the Galwan Valley will not see the use of guns and it will be part of some other map.

Multiplayer mode:

Currently, FAU-G is a solo game and multiplayer mode could be the next new feature. nCore Games has confirmed that multiplayer combats will be coming soon, however, it is not clear whether they will be rolled for the Galwan Valley campaigns or restricted to just the battle royale mode.

Battle Pass:

FAU-G will also be adding a battle pass. It is a type of monetisation approach that will offer users exclusive rewards like character skins and so on as they reach certain tiers.