Meet Ujjwal Chaurasia, 20-year-old Delhi YouTuber who created India's most trending gaming video

Ujjwal Chaurasia's GTA V gameplay is the most trending gaming video of 2022 in India.

Every year YouTube shares a list of top videos and creators that broke through over the course of the year. This year as well, YouTube's Culture & Trends team analyzed hundreds of videos across numerous channels to curate a list of most popular videos and creators of 2022. The list contains videos of popular influencers including Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, Bhuvan Bam and others. In the list of most trending videos in India, a gameplay of GTA V also found a spot. A video with title ‘BIGGEST GANGSTER ENCOUNTER | GTA V GAMEPLAY’ shared by Techno Gamerz is at the 8th spot in YouTube most trending video list of 2022. The video from gaming channel is technically the most trending gaming video of 2022 in India.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, gaming or esports saw a sudden rise globally as people were forced to spend most of their time at their homes in isolation. Game streams also became quite popular over the last couple of years. Game streams allow you to get the thrill as you are actually playing the game itself and the videos shared by Techno Gamerz are quite lengthy and immersing. Techno Gamerz has more than 30 million subscribers and the channel’s video that made it to the most trending list has more than 27 million views.

The ‘BIGGEST GANGSTER ENCOUNTER’ video is a gameplay of popular open-world game Grand Theft Auto V, also known as GTA V. In the video, the gamer tries to make an interesting story out of the game by completing a few missions. Also read: After Apple iPhone, India may soon start manufacturing few iPad models



Who is creator of YouTube gaming channel Techno Gamerz

Popular YouTube gaming channel Techno Gamerz was created by Ujjwal Chaurasia in 2017 when he was just 14-year-old. Born and brought up in Delhi, Ujjwal’s breakthrough video was “Download Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 TTT on Android.” Since then, numerous videos of his channel Techno Gamerz have gone viral and he is quite popular among the gaming community for his GTA V series.