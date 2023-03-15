Krafton's new battle game 'Road to Valor: Empires' now available in India

Headlines

India's first green hydrogen-run bus that emits water unveiled

India's biggest overseas hit, a forgotten film, sold 30 crore tickets abroad; more than RRR, Pathaan, Dangal combined

Ind vs Aus: Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur rested ahead of 3rd ODI; Axar Patel ruled out

Meet Sandi Mann: a woman who gifts the moon’s land to SRK on every birthday

This Harvard alumnus leads Rs 63,359 crore company in India, he's a marathon runner

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's first green hydrogen-run bus that emits water unveiled

India's biggest overseas hit, a forgotten film, sold 30 crore tickets abroad; more than RRR, Pathaan, Dangal combined

Ind vs Aus: Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur rested ahead of 3rd ODI; Axar Patel ruled out

Top 10: Youngest cricketers ever to score ODI century for India

7 Chemicals that are harmful for skin

7 Indoor plants that can improve your health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

India's biggest overseas hit, a forgotten film, sold 30 crore tickets abroad; more than RRR, Pathaan, Dangal combined

Mission Raniganj trailer: Akshay Kumar races against time to save 65 trapped miners, fans demand National Award already

This Bollywood actress comes from two royal families, started as a dancer, kept her marriage secret for years because...

HomeGaming

Gaming

Krafton's new battle game 'Road to Valor: Empires' now available in India

'Road to Valor: Empires' is the successor to 'Road to Valor: World War II', which launched in January 2019 and crossed more than 3 million downloads.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) unban date has been a trending topic in the country since the Indian-version of popular Battle Royal game PUBG got banned a few months after the launch. Although game developer Krafton has not been able to bring back BGMI on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, it has launched a new battle game in the country.

The new 'Road to Valor: Empires' game is now available for download and play on Android and iOS. "With the aim to provide an immersive gaming experience for the Indian community, 'Road to Valor: Empires' has been reimagined to include India-specific content and updates including Hindi language support," the game developer said in a statement.

The company had opened the pre-registrations for the new game on February 23 and saw over 2.5 lakh registrations. Also, as part of the launch offer, gamers will receive special rewards as they download the application.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Road to Valor: Empires, our latest game designed exclusively for the Indian market. With locally relevant content and regular updates, we aim to deliver an immersive gaming experience that resonates with the diverse cultures and preferences of Indian gamers," said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton, India.

"'Road to Valor: Empires' is a reflection of Krafton's continued commitment to provide high-quality and engaging gaming experiences to the Indian market," Sohn added.

The company's first casual game for India challenges gamers to embark on quests, build armies and fight battles as they command mythical troops and legendary guardians.

"The inclusion of exclusive India-specific features such as the option to create custom rooms to watch and play games with friends and the Hindi user interface allows for an elevated and authentic gaming experience for Indian players," it added.

Moreover, the game developer is planning to roll out support in other local languages soon.

The new game also offers a new starter pack with unique rewards, starting at Rs 29. "'Road to Valor: Empires' also promises users a regular roll out of new content such as new characters, civilizations, in-game events, and esports tournaments," the company said.

'Road to Valor: Empires' is the successor to 'Road to Valor: World War II', which launched in January 2019 and crossed more than 3 million downloads. (with inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bengaluru woman's 'Bumble-tastic' skills secures her an investor's offer, internet reacts

Deeply concerned about allegations raised by PM Justin Trudeau against India: US

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani get Rs 2069 crore payment from KKR, Reliance Retail valued at…

This National Award-winning actress sold coffee at petrol station for Rs 30 per day, tried to take her life twice

Kiku Sharda pens emotional note after losing both his parents within 2 months: ‘Thoda ruk jaate, kuch baatien karni thi'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE