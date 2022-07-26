Garena Free Fire Max July 26 Redeem Codes: Grab free FF Max skins, pets and more

Here are the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 26. Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer online battle royale action-adventure game that is quite popular among online gaming enthusiasts. The game has immense appeal among online gamers is due to its high-quality graphics, intriguing gameplay, continuous updates, and redemption coupons.

The Garena Free Fire Max allows gamers to utilise diamonds and in-game events to customise game components such as pets, characters, gloo barriers, and weapons. Players can also pick from hundreds of skins available for these components in the game.

The company regularly rolls out redemption codes that gamers can use to unlock new characters, skins, weapons and other in-game features. Each server has its own set of Free Fire redemption codes. To help you get the best of the game, here are Garena Free Fire Max July 26 redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max July 26 redeem codes

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue

FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up



You can redeem the Garena Free Fire Max code for July 26 by visiting reward.ff.garena.com. Logging in with a social network account like Facebook, Google Play, or any other is required. Once you've signed in, all you have to do is copy and paste the codes. Codes may be redeemed in order to acquire prizes, which can then be accessed in the game.

Source: Nenow