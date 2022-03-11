GTA 5 new-gen version releasing on this date: Check details, India price for PS5, Xbox Series X|S

The maker of Grand Theft Auto V has revealed the new versions of GTAV and GTA Online. Rockstar Games has announced that these new versions will be launched on March 15.

Pre-loading for GTAV and GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is now available.



Plus, get details on rewards for migrating your GTA Online character from PS4 or Xbox One, the new GTA Online Career Builder, and more: https://t.co/V9ZK57eK4r pic.twitter.com/wR87mwQKrV — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 8, 2022

Features

The new-gen version features new graphics modes including up to 4K resolution, a framerate of up to 60 frames per second, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, platform-specific features, and more.



India Prices of GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X

GTA 5 PS5 version (both the Story Mode and GTA Online) is priced at Rs 2,799. You can get it at an introductory price of Rs 700 on the PlayStation Store until June 14.

GTA Online is available separately for Rs 1,399. It will be made available for free to PS5 players for its first three months on the platform.

The GTA 5 Xbox version too is priced at Rs 2,799. You can get it at a discounted price of Rs 1,399 until June 14.

While GTA Online on Xbox is currently available at Rs 700.

Pre-loading for Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online is now available for those who’ve pre-ordered digitally through either the PlayStation 5 console store or Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games has said.

Moreover, those eager to continue their journey on the latest generation consoles will also get a fully converted Karin S95 souped up by the experts at Hao’s Special Works, along with a Hao’s Special Work Racing Outfit and set of new Chameleon paints usable on all vehicles, it added.