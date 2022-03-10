GTA 5 and GTA Online: PS5 and Xbox Series X/S prices and offers- Check out

The pricing of GTA 5 and GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S by Rockstar. One thing is sure that the existing owners won’t be offered free games, however, they will get 50% off for first three months of launch on all new-gen platforms.

For the unversed, the pricing of GTA5 and GTA Online news versions is now live on the Microsoft store and on the PlayStation store. As per the IGN report, it is also confirmed that there will be no free upgrades for those who bought the games on previous console generations.

But there will be discounts on all platforms for the first three months from the release date. Check out the pricing of the new versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online here:

PS5 - GTA 5 and GTA Online:

75% off will be given on GTA 5 for PS5 for the first three months of the launch, priced at $9.99 USD / £8.75 / $14.99 AUD. However, the gam will be available at $39.99 / £34.99 / $59.95 AUD after three months. Single-player story mode and GTA Online will be included in the new version of the game.

As per IGN, GTA Online’s standalone version for PS5 will be completely free for the first three months of launch on PS5. However, it will cost $19.99 USD / £17.99 / $30.95 AUD after three months.

Xbox Series X/S - GTA 5 and GTA Online:

GTA 5 will be available for 50% off for Xbox Series, for the first three months of launch. It will be priced at $19.99 USD / £17.49 / $29.97 AUD. But it will cost $39.99 / £34.99 / $59.95 AUD after three months from the launch date. The version will include single-player story mode and GTA Online.

However, GTA Online Xbox versions will not be available not for free but it is on sale for three months at $9.99 USD / £8.99 / $15.47 AUD. But the standalone game will be priced at $19.99 USD / £17.99 / $30.95 AUD after three months.

GTA 5 and GTA Online - PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Screenshots

On March 15, GTA 5 and GTA Online will be launched at new-gen consoles with new improvements and new features. It includes three graphics modes, also, one can transfer his/her existing story progress and GTA Online character to the new versions of the game.

For the unversed, Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online are extremely popular. Meanwhile, Rockstar is working on the new Grand Theft Auto 6.