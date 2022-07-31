Google responds amid claims it will shut down cloud gaming platform Stadia

File Photo

A rumour about Google Stadia shutting down began circulating earlier this week. It created quite a stir amid the gaming community. Amid claims that the tech giant would bring the curtain down on its cloud gaming service platform later in 2022, Google has come out to reject the reports.

Tech giant Google has refuted a claim that it will shut down its cloud gaming platform Stadia, stating that it is still "working on bringing more great games to the platform", reported EnGadget.

"Stadia is not shutting down," the official Stadia Twitter account wrote to a concerned fan. The tweet was spotted by PC Gamer.

"Rest assured, we are always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro," it added.

How did the rumour start?

Murmurs began after a Twitter account that monitors Google’s developments shared a Facebook fan group post. Cody Ogden of Killed by Google fame shared the FB post which quoted an "old coworker and friend" as revealing that the tech giant had recently called a meeting to discuss the future of Stadia or the lack of it.

This led to many gaming fans speculating that Google may be planning to shut down Stadia. More claims were made, suggesting that the move will happen by the end of the summer and in a similar fashion to Google’s move with Play Music.

(With inputs from IANS)