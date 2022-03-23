Genshin Impact 2.6: From official release date to list of achievements, check latest updates

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 23, 2022, 06:06 PM IST
With Genshin Impact 2.6 slated to launch on March 30, a plethora of new achievements will be coming to gamers which they can get in The Chasm in the game. The achievements for Genshin Impact 2.6 related to The Chasm, a whole brand-new location include at least 15. The Chasm is expected to have location both above the ground and under, which will be mines and quarries. Here are the Genshin Impact 2.6 achievements expected on release.
Adventure of the Deep:
Clear 4 time-trials
Clear 8 time-trials
Clear 12 time-trials
Open 50 treasure chests
Open 100 treasure chests
Open 200 treasure chests
Depth:
- 6 times return the Fae to their places in the Rift
- 12 times return the Fae to their places in the Rift
- 24 times return the Fae to their places in the Rift
Other Genshin Impact 2.6's expected achievements
- Chasm Crawler: Light up Rift world map.
- Dangerous dive: Ignite underground Rift Map.
- From the depth: Unlock all teleportation waypoints in both aboveground, underground sections.
- Research Halfway: Intelligence Commission of the Ministry of Civil Affairs work to be completed
- Illuminated sight: Luminous Stone Adjutant maxed out
- When the seal is broken: Get Access to the Rift entrance
World achievements – Genshin Impact 2.6
- Death Proof: While in Baleful Vajra, dodging round of Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto.
- Electric Escape: Defeating Thunder Manifestation without being hit by his thunder cage
- Breakdown moment: Defeating La Signora without the help of Crimson Lotus Moth.
- Ouroboros: Destroying Ruin Serpent's Showering Concretions two time in a single battle.
- Radio silence: Manifestation of Thunder allowed to attach to an active character ahead of attacking them.
- Salt for my enemies and water for me: Healing minimum XNUMX times, with XNUMX Healing Orbs against Hydro Hypostasis.
- Swimming prohibited: Defeating Coral Defenders without letting them dive into the water
- Threatening return: Preventing respawning of Hydro Hypostasis
READ | Call of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded revealed