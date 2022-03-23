Genshin Impact 2.6: From official release date to list of achievements, check latest updates

With Genshin Impact 2.6 slated to launch on March 30, a plethora of new achievements will be coming to gamers which they can get in The Chasm in the game. The achievements for Genshin Impact 2.6 related to The Chasm, a whole brand-new location include at least 15. The Chasm is expected to have location both above the ground and under, which will be mines and quarries. Here are the Genshin Impact 2.6 achievements expected on release.

In the Rift

Adventure of the Deep:

Clear 4 time-trials

Clear 8 time-trials

Clear 12 time-trials

Breach: Treasure Hunter:

Open 50 treasure chests

Open 100 treasure chests

Open 200 treasure chests

Depth:

6 times return the Fae to their places in the Rift

12 times return the Fae to their places in the Rift

24 times return the Fae to their places in the Rift

Other Genshin Impact 2.6's expected achievements

Chasm Crawler: Light up Rift world map.

Dangerous dive: Ignite underground Rift Map.

From the depth: Unlock all teleportation waypoints in both aboveground, underground sections.

Research Halfway: Intelligence Commission of the Ministry of Civil Affairs work to be completed

Illuminated sight: Luminous Stone Adjutant maxed out

When the seal is broken: Get Access to the Rift entrance

World achievements – Genshin Impact 2.6

Death Proof: While in Baleful Vajra, dodging round of Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto.

Electric Escape: Defeating Thunder Manifestation without being hit by his thunder cage

Breakdown moment: Defeating La Signora without the help of Crimson Lotus Moth.

Ouroboros: Destroying Ruin Serpent's Showering Concretions two time in a single battle.

Radio silence: Manifestation of Thunder allowed to attach to an active character ahead of attacking them.

Salt for my enemies and water for me: Healing minimum XNUMX times, with XNUMX Healing Orbs against Hydro Hypostasis.

Swimming prohibited: Defeating Coral Defenders without letting them dive into the water

Threatening return: Preventing respawning of Hydro Hypostasis

