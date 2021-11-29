Garena Free Fire vs Call of Duty: Mobile, which one is better?

The popularity of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) came down after the Modi government banned several Chinese apps last year over data security. This led other games to dominate the market, including Call of Duty Mobile and Garena Free Fire. These two games are continuously gaining popularity among gamers not just in India but at the global level.

Both of these games are competitors in the battle royale genre. While the core mechanics of these games are similar, they are vastly different in terms of physics, graphics and art. Moreover, their system requirements are also different.

Call of Duty: Mobile needs at least 2GB of RAM, whereas Garena Free Fire can run on a minimum of 1GB RAM with the recommendation going to 2GB. The download size of the two games also differs a lot, with Call of Duty: Mobile comes with a download size of around 1.95GB on Android. Garena Free Fire, on the other hand, has a minimum download size of 680MB.

It may also be noted that Call of Duty: Mobile requires at least Android version 5.1 or above while Garena Free Fire requires can run on Android 4.1 or above.

Coming to the gameplay, both these games have similar battle royale dynamics. On the other hand, the movement of players and the handling of guns have a smoother animation in Free Fire, whereas, in Call of Duty: Mobile the controls are more realistic with heavy recoil and strength shaping, which some people may find difficult to operate.

Similarly, Call of Duty: Mobile lets 100 players take part simultaneously while Free Fire limits the number to 50 players. For this reason, the maps in Call of Duty: Mobile are larger and the matches are longer. A usual battle royale In Call of Duty: Mobile takes around 30 minutes to complete, compared to 10 minutes in a Free Fire map.