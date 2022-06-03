Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes of June 3, 2022: Check exclusive free rewards

Check exclusive free rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes of June 3, 2022: Free Fire is a multiplayer battle royale mobile game, developed and published by Garena for Android and iOS. Free Fire comes up with exclusive rewards and in-game items for which players wait everyday.

Free Fire Redeem codes have always been one of the most demanding items in the game. New redeem codes for June 3, 2022 has been released for the players. They will now have the chance to win exclusive free rewards like vouchers and many more.

Last year, Garena Free Fire Max was released as a high-resolution graphics version of the original Garena Free Fire. Indian government has banned various apps and games, including the popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire. Garena Free Fire Max battle royale game is developed by 111 Dots Studio in which 50 players compete in 10-minute rounds.

Here are the Free Fire Redeem Codes of June 3, 2022

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

PCNF5CQBAJLK

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FV5BNJ45IT8U

F4N5K6LYOU9I

FH2GYFDHE34G

F7YGT1BE456Y

FJBHVFS4TY23

F87GYF3DGE6B

Steps to check Redeem Codes

1. Open the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website

2. Log in using Google, Twitter, Facebook or Apple IDs

3. Copy and paste any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box. Thereafter, users have to click on the confirm button to continue

4. Provide confirmation on the box that opens for cross-checking the request by clicking on OK.

5. Check the embedded game mail section for rewards after successfully redeeming those. It might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player's in-game mai