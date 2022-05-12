Garena Free Fire May 12 Redeem Codes: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

File Photo

Action-adventure battle royale game Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games right now. Garena Free Fire is available on the Play Store for download. Redeem codes for the game are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a distinct server.

Notably, players also get free rewards every day and these codes can be used to unlock steps and get reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12, 2022

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue

FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up

Here are some additional redeem codes

MHM5D8ZQZP22

F3F6 GMK5 LOQ8

Y2BF 3JU7 GQOR

87TG Q254 ED12

3IJJ KIF8 YHO8

F6N5 4A3Q 2F34

5UT6 5RAQ IG23

45B6 Y987 FY9E

H56J 7OU8 FD65

FRQF 2GHJ 34I7

6S5A QS1D FQTS

54AF QG8H URF6

DT85 GHU6 RFHY

Steps to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)

Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box

Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen

Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.

Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section once the codes are redeemed successfully.