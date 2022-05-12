Search icon
Garena Free Fire May 12 Redeem Codes: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2022, 08:28 AM IST

Action-adventure battle royale game Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games right now. Garena Free Fire is available on the Play Store for download. Redeem codes for the game are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a distinct server. 

Notably, players also get free rewards every day and these codes can be used to unlock steps and get reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12, 2022

  • FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
  • FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
  • FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room
  • FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
  • HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
  • FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
  • FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
  • FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
  • C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
  • FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
  • FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
  • F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
  • 5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
  • 5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
  • SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
  • FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
  • FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up

Here are some additional redeem codes 

  • MHM5D8ZQZP22
  • F3F6 GMK5 LOQ8
  • Y2BF 3JU7 GQOR
  • 87TG Q254 ED12
  • 3IJJ KIF8 YHO8
  • F6N5 4A3Q 2F34
  • 5UT6 5RAQ IG23
  • 45B6 Y987 FY9E
  • H56J 7OU8 FD65
  • FRQF 2GHJ 34I7
  • 6S5A QS1D FQTS
  • 54AF QG8H URF6
  • DT85 GHU6 RFHY

Steps to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en 

Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account 

Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s) 

Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box 

Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen

Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'. 

Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section once the codes are redeemed successfully.

