Garena Free Fire May 11 Redeem Codes: Check steps to redeem today's free codes

Action-adventure battle royale game Garena Free Fire is gaining huge popularity each day in the gaming industry. Garena Free Fire is available on the Play Store. Redeem codes for the game are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server.
It is important to note that players also get free rewards every day and these codes can be used to unlock steps and get reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.
Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11, 2022
Step-by-step process to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box
Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen
Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.
Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section once the codes are redeemed successfully.