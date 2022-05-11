Search icon
Garena Free Fire May 11 Redeem Codes: Check steps to redeem today's free codes

It is important to note that players also get free rewards every day and these codes can be used to unlock steps and get reward points.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 11, 2022, 02:38 PM IST

File Photo

Action-adventure battle royale game Garena Free Fire is gaining huge popularity each day in the gaming industry. Garena Free Fire is available on the Play Store. Redeem codes for the game are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. 

 

It is important to note that players also get free rewards every day and these codes can be used to unlock steps and get reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

 

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11, 2022

 

  • DJSI 9Z76 A5TR
  • WEF3 4G5B RTN6
  • BQ2B 3NRK TOG9
  • 8V76 C5SR EDWV
  • 6Y7U JHBV CDR6
  • GW2J WIE8 F765
  • TRSF WEJR 56YG
  • FBHN JERU F76C
  • 6XS5 RFEG BTHN
  • FBNI E7RF 65TS
  • 5TXR ESDW EDAN
  • JMYK HOIB 8V7C
  • 529I 3QJ9 QN9K
  • K6EE 6AZR 1834
  • RXQ7 2H2L 5W6Y
  • AEL3 VFM3 56WE

 

Step-by-step process to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

 

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

 

Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account 

 

Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)

 

Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box

 

Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen

 

Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.

 

Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section once the codes are redeemed successfully.

