Garena Free Fire May 11 Redeem Codes: Check steps to redeem today's free codes

File Photo

Action-adventure battle royale game Garena Free Fire is gaining huge popularity each day in the gaming industry. Garena Free Fire is available on the Play Store. Redeem codes for the game are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server.

It is important to note that players also get free rewards every day and these codes can be used to unlock steps and get reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11, 2022

DJSI 9Z76 A5TR

WEF3 4G5B RTN6

BQ2B 3NRK TOG9

8V76 C5SR EDWV

6Y7U JHBV CDR6

GW2J WIE8 F765

TRSF WEJR 56YG

FBHN JERU F76C

6XS5 RFEG BTHN

FBNI E7RF 65TS

5TXR ESDW EDAN

JMYK HOIB 8V7C

529I 3QJ9 QN9K

K6EE 6AZR 1834

RXQ7 2H2L 5W6Y

AEL3 VFM3 56WE

Step-by-step process to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)

Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box

Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen

Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.

Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section once the codes are redeemed successfully.