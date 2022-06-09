Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 9: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

File Photo

Garena Free Fire Max, an enhanced version of Garena Free Fire is an adventure-driven battle royale game. Players can also form their strategies in Free Fire Max, and also redeem codes. Players can copy the Free Fire Max redeem codes on the official redemption site.

It is important to note that after Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max.

Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points.

Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 9, 2022

FM8G 2BGF 1Q6U

FM0E FQ33 TWN4

FMOB GOR5 165T

FMDQ EFME 8O14

FMKK WRHO SGA4

FMMV EL0N 28CI

FMJ3 4SUG D1LI

FM9N 713B LE82

FM6N JPRG 4BLH

FM52 NF9D 3HW0

FM18 0UGD P8G6

FMIG B7D1 S85P

FM3M UFB4 KI4U

FM2O HJSN J357

FMWE MR6R E0VJ

FMOJ 0NI9 UFPT

Garena Free Fire Max: To redeem the June 9, 2022 codes, follow these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)

Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box

Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen

Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.

Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.