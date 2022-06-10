Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 10: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire Max, an enhanced version of Garena Free Fire is an adventure-driven battle royale game. Players can also form their strategies in Free Fire Max, and also redeem codes from the site.
Notably, after Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points.
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 10, 2022
WLKQ-FJSF-A9RW – Arctic blue
DLXR-NYN8-89VQ – 30 C4 Tokens
NULP-M4Q3-FNTK – 10 C4 Tokens
3YFH-UTW6-LA76 – Custom Room
PY97-5D4F-FSSY – Bonus 50 Points
R8E9-5UZT-9X4B – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
NGHQ-PKT4-A7CG – 1xWeapon Royale Voucher
8JYY-2H7E-PZF5 – Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
7RHM-FWS8-A9SL – 3x Incubator Voucher
GYT9-9CEB-824C – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
SZ2H-NLJF-WHK8 – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
9XSF-HGFW-58ZM – Poker MP40
EPBU-CCNV-VC52 – Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
ZDFX-5WJQ-KYX7 – Gloo Wall Skin
DUYT-XY8L-D78T – Triple Captain power-up
SX7T-SNME-ED5X – 3x Incubator Voucher
QCGU-WRNB-AXRH – Bonus 100 Points
AFM9-AR6R-F7DC – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
BXUD-TLJ7-A3GQ – Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot
Garena Free Fire Max: To redeem the June 10, 2022 codes, follow these steps
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box
Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen
Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.
Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.