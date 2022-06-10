Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 10: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

File Photo

Garena Free Fire Max, an enhanced version of Garena Free Fire is an adventure-driven battle royale game. Players can also form their strategies in Free Fire Max, and also redeem codes from the site.

Notably, after Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points.

Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 10, 2022

WLKQ-FJSF-A9RW – Arctic blue

DLXR-NYN8-89VQ – 30 C4 Tokens

NULP-M4Q3-FNTK – 10 C4 Tokens

3YFH-UTW6-LA76 – Custom Room

PY97-5D4F-FSSY – Bonus 50 Points

R8E9-5UZT-9X4B – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

NGHQ-PKT4-A7CG – 1xWeapon Royale Voucher

8JYY-2H7E-PZF5 – Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

7RHM-FWS8-A9SL – 3x Incubator Voucher

GYT9-9CEB-824C – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

SZ2H-NLJF-WHK8 – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

9XSF-HGFW-58ZM – Poker MP40

EPBU-CCNV-VC52 – Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

ZDFX-5WJQ-KYX7 – Gloo Wall Skin

DUYT-XY8L-D78T – Triple Captain power-up

SX7T-SNME-ED5X – 3x Incubator Voucher

QCGU-WRNB-AXRH – Bonus 100 Points

AFM9-AR6R-F7DC – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

BXUD-TLJ7-A3GQ – Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot

Garena Free Fire Max: To redeem the June 10, 2022 codes, follow these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)

Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box

Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen

Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.

Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.