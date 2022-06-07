Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 7 June: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

The new and improved version of Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire Max, is a famous adventure-driven battle royale game. It is important to note that players get redeem codes for the game which are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a different server.
These codes can then be used to unlock steps and get reward points every day. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 7, 2022
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFCO8BS5JW2D
PCNF5CQBAJLK
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFICJGW9NKYT
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
3IBBMSL7AK8G
FV5BNJ45IT8U
F4N5K6LYOU9I
FH2GYFDHE34G
F7YGT1BE456Y
FJBHVFS4TY23
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
B3G7A22TWDR7X
ZRJAPH294KV5
Garena Free Fire Max: To redeem the June 7, 2022 codes, follow these steps
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box
Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen
Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.
Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.