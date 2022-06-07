Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 7 June: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

File Photo

The new and improved version of Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire Max, is a famous adventure-driven battle royale game. It is important to note that players get redeem codes for the game which are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a different server.

These codes can then be used to unlock steps and get reward points every day. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 7, 2022

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

PCNF5CQBAJLK

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FV5BNJ45IT8U

F4N5K6LYOU9I

FH2GYFDHE34G

F7YGT1BE456Y

FJBHVFS4TY23

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

ZRJAPH294KV5

Garena Free Fire Max: To redeem the June 7, 2022 codes, follow these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)

Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box

Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen

Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.

Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.