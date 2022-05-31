Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 31 May: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

File Photo

Garena Free Fire Max is an improved version of Garena Free Fire and is also one of the most famous adventure-driven battle royale games. Players can download Garena Free Fire from the Play Store. It is important to note that gamers also get redeem codes for the game which are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a different server.

The players get free rewards every day. These codes can then be used to unlock steps and get reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 31, 2022

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MW

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

U8S47JGJH5MG

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Step-by-step process to unlock

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)

Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box

Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen

Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.

Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.