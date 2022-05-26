Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 26 May: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

File Photo

An improved version of Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire Max, is one of the most famous adventure-driven battle royale games. Players can download Garena Free Fire from the Play Store. It is important to note that redeem codes for the game are also periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a different server.

The players get free rewards every day and these codes can be used to unlock steps and get reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 26, 2022

3ANGMEEJY8FJ – MP-40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF10617KGUF9

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Steps to unlock

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)

Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box

Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen

Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.

Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section once the codes are redeemed successfully.