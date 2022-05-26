Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 26 May: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

An improved version of Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire Max, is one of the most famous adventure-driven battle royale games. Players can download Garena Free Fire from the Play Store. It is important to note that redeem codes for the game are also periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a different server.
The players get free rewards every day and these codes can be used to unlock steps and get reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.
Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 26, 2022
3ANGMEEJY8FJ – MP-40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFCO8BS5JW2D
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFICJGW9NKYT
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF11WFNPP956
FF10GCGXRNHY
FF10617KGUF9
FF11HHGCGK3B
FF119MB3PFA5
FF11NJN5YS3E
FF9MJ31CXKRG
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Steps to unlock
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box
Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen
Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.
Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section once the codes are redeemed successfully.