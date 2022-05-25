Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 25 May: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Noida police revises traffic advisory in Noida, Greater Noida till September 25

Women’s Reservation Bill: Gains made should not be lost

Hyderabad: Devotees left astonished as 11 kg laddu offered to Lord Ganesha vanishes, details inside

Small Saving Scheme account holders must submit PAN, Aadhaar by September 30, know who’s exempted

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: When, where to watch Karan Johar film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR news: Noida police revises traffic advisory in Noida, Greater Noida till September 25

Hyderabad: Devotees left astonished as 11 kg laddu offered to Lord Ganesha vanishes, details inside

KBC 15: Can you answer the Rs 7 crore question that stumped this season's second crorepati Jasnil Kumar?

9 most-expensive Indian web series 

10 foods to avoid in digestive disorder

9 highest paid television actors 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

‘Statue of Oneness’ unveiled in MP, know all about the 108-feet Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Omkareshwar

India suspends visa services for Canadians 'until further notice' amid rising tensions

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: When, where to watch Karan Johar film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

KBC 15: Can you answer the Rs 7 crore question that stumped this season's second crorepati Jasnil Kumar?

Rapper Shubh breaks silence after cancellation of his India music tour amid India-Canada row: 'Punjabis do not need...'

HomeGaming

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 25 May: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2022, 09:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An improved version of Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire Max, is one of the most popular adventure-driven battle royale games. Garena Free Fire is available on the Play Store for download. Redeem codes for the game are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a different server. 

It is important to note that players get free rewards every day and these codes can be used to unlock steps and get reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 25, 2022

FV4B HU76 T5RF
G4B5 TJGS RE8D
SXQ2 DR3T 4G5H
J6I8 YHG5 JKI6
FI87 6TGW 34HY
587Y 6TWF 3HJ4
K5TY OH98 7Y6D
EH5N 6M78 OU98
F78K M9L8 LP0O
LKM9 87K6 5I48
372T RED9 SXC1
FRQ4 I3SE IDQC
FF65 TRF2 V35Y
76HY 87UJ NU8J
KIO0 C8S7 A4Q3
1ESD 23FE 3FT5
C2XF SW76 G8EJ
FV2G 3Y4H 5B6J
5POE NDS7 X8Y7
T6FT AY3V BQ9U
NIJ2 K34I U5R4

Steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en 

Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s) 

Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box 

Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen

Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'. 

Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section once the codes are redeemed successfully.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Happy 44th birthday to cricket's universe boss, Chris Gayle: A legend in his own league

Viral video: Woman narrowly escapes king cobra attack while cooking outdoors, watch

Divya Agarwal talks about intimacy, compatibility in relationship: 'Women are not encouraged to embrace sexual desire'

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 34,399 on Flipkart after Rs 35,501 discount, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE