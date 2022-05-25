Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 25 May: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

An improved version of Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire Max, is one of the most popular adventure-driven battle royale games. Garena Free Fire is available on the Play Store for download. Redeem codes for the game are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a different server.

It is important to note that players get free rewards every day and these codes can be used to unlock steps and get reward points.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 25, 2022

FV4B HU76 T5RF

G4B5 TJGS RE8D

SXQ2 DR3T 4G5H

J6I8 YHG5 JKI6

FI87 6TGW 34HY

587Y 6TWF 3HJ4

K5TY OH98 7Y6D

EH5N 6M78 OU98

F78K M9L8 LP0O

LKM9 87K6 5I48

372T RED9 SXC1

FRQ4 I3SE IDQC

FF65 TRF2 V35Y

76HY 87UJ NU8J

KIO0 C8S7 A4Q3

1ESD 23FE 3FT5

C2XF SW76 G8EJ

FV2G 3Y4H 5B6J

5POE NDS7 X8Y7

T6FT AY3V BQ9U

NIJ2 K34I U5R4

Steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)

Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box

Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen

Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.

Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section once the codes are redeemed successfully.