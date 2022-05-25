Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 25 May: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

Gaming
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.
An improved version of Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire Max, is one of the most popular adventure-driven battle royale games. Garena Free Fire is available on the Play Store for download. Redeem codes for the game are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a different server.
It is important to note that players get free rewards every day and these codes can be used to unlock steps and get reward points.
Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 25, 2022
FV4B HU76 T5RF
G4B5 TJGS RE8D
SXQ2 DR3T 4G5H
J6I8 YHG5 JKI6
FI87 6TGW 34HY
587Y 6TWF 3HJ4
K5TY OH98 7Y6D
EH5N 6M78 OU98
F78K M9L8 LP0O
LKM9 87K6 5I48
372T RED9 SXC1
FRQ4 I3SE IDQC
FF65 TRF2 V35Y
76HY 87UJ NU8J
KIO0 C8S7 A4Q3
1ESD 23FE 3FT5
C2XF SW76 G8EJ
FV2G 3Y4H 5B6J
5POE NDS7 X8Y7
T6FT AY3V BQ9U
NIJ2 K34I U5R4
Steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box
Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen
Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.
Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section once the codes are redeemed successfully.