Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 24 May: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

File Photo

Action-adventure battle royale game Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous games right now. Garena Free Fire is available on the Play Store for download. Redeem codes for the game are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a distinct server.

Notably, players also get free rewards every day and these codes can be used to unlock steps and get reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 24, 2022

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Steps to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)

Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box

Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen

Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.

Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section once the codes are redeemed successfully.