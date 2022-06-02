Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 2 June: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

File Photo

Garena Free Fire Max, the new and improved version of Garena Free Fire, is a popular adventure-driven battle royale game. Gamers can download it from the Play Store on their smartphone. It is important to note that players get redeem codes for the game which are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a different server.

The players get free rewards every day. These codes can then be used to unlock steps and get reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 2, 2022

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

MHM5D8ZQZP22

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

Garena Free Fire Max: To redeem the June 2, 2022 codes, follow these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)

Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box

Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen

Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.

Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.