Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 2 June: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire Max, the new and improved version of Garena Free Fire, is a popular adventure-driven battle royale game. Gamers can download it from the Play Store on their smartphone. It is important to note that players get redeem codes for the game which are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a different server.
The players get free rewards every day. These codes can then be used to unlock steps and get reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 2, 2022
X99TK56XDJ4X
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
MHM5D8ZQZP22
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
3IBBMSL7AK8G
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
B3G7A22TWDR7X
FF7MUY4ME6SC
SARG886AV5GR
Garena Free Fire Max: To redeem the June 2, 2022 codes, follow these steps
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box
Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen
Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.
Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.