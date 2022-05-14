Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 14 May: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

File Photo

A popular mobile battle royale game, Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular in the world. Free Fire relies heavily on redeem codes that are frequently provided by the administrators to enable gamers to get free stuff.

Garena Free Fire Max provides new coupons on a daily basis, depending on the player's location. Some of the goodies that players may obtain are royale vouchers and diamond hacks. Free Fire Max coupons may only be redeemed by a certain number of players every day, and once the daily limit is met, the free redemption codes no longer unlock items.

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are the May 14 free codes

F7HJ9U76YT5R

FE9BR13YIH8G

F23ESE8QD1F2

GH3J4URF76YTG

FG7HJI876YTG

B5NJK6YO9H87

V6C5XS4RAEFQ

G2HJKI34R87G

FD3FEV9BNRJ5

K6OU0J9H81GU

FY5HDG2EHN4J

5K6YOH8G7F6D

FV5CRXZSADV9

BE8HJRK506TY

9H876VT5CRF8

F4RERHEGB3H4

JKI5T87G6FTR

SA7QS1D2FG3H

4URF765RSD94

The daily free codes for Garena Free Fire Max can be redeemed by visiting reward.ff.garena.com on the reward page. Logging in with a social network account like Facebook, Google Play, or any other is required. Once you've signed in, all you have to do is copy and paste the codes. Codes may be redeemed in order to acquire prizes, which can then be accessed in the game.