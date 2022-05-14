Search icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 14 May: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 14, 2022, are now available to Garena Free Fire Max players.

Reported By:DNA Web Teams| Edited By: DNA Web Teams |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2022, 09:26 AM IST

A popular mobile battle royale game, Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular in the world. Free Fire relies heavily on redeem codes that are frequently provided by the administrators to enable gamers to get free stuff.

Garena Free Fire Max provides new coupons on a daily basis, depending on the player's location. Some of the goodies that players may obtain are royale vouchers and diamond hacks. Free Fire Max coupons may only be redeemed by a certain number of players every day, and once the daily limit is met, the free redemption codes no longer unlock items.

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are the May 14 free codes

  • F7HJ9U76YT5R
  • FE9BR13YIH8G
  • F23ESE8QD1F2
  • GH3J4URF76YTG
  • FG7HJI876YTG
  • B5NJK6YO9H87
  • V6C5XS4RAEFQ
  • G2HJKI34R87G
  • FD3FEV9BNRJ5
  • K6OU0J9H81GU
  • FY5HDG2EHN4J
  • 5K6YOH8G7F6D
  • FV5CRXZSADV9
  • BE8HJRK506TY
  • 9H876VT5CRF8
  • F4RERHEGB3H4
  • JKI5T87G6FTR
  • SA7QS1D2FG3H
  • 4URF765RSD94

The daily free codes for Garena Free Fire Max can be redeemed by visiting reward.ff.garena.com on the reward page. Logging in with a social network account like Facebook, Google Play, or any other is required. Once you've signed in, all you have to do is copy and paste the codes. Codes may be redeemed in order to acquire prizes, which can then be accessed in the game.

